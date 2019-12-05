Tyrant Collection gold eagles going on public exhibition

This 1804 Capped Bust gold eagle in the collection is from the King of Siam diplomatic presentation set, produced in 1834.

The Tyrant Collection of United States $10 gold eagles is being put on public exhibit for the first time.

Insured for $50 million, the Tyrant Collection of United States gold $10 eagles will go on public display for the first time Feb. 20 to 22 at the Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectibles Expo in Long Beach, California.

The show will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center.

The collection will showcase examples of every circulation strike and most of the Proof eagles from 1795 until the denomination’s conclusion in 1933.

“This is the first collection of gold Eagles to include all 33 BD (Bass-Dannreuther) and T (Taraszka) varieties of 1795 to 1804,” according to Ira Goldberg, president of Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles Inc. in Los Angeles.

“Even the famous collections of Harry W. Bass and Anthony J. Taraszka were both short of that goal,” Goldberg said.

“There will be more than 300 historic eagles in this extraordinary exhibit in custom-built, well-lit display cases. They are all part of The Tyrant Collection, the world’s most valuable rare coin collection in private hands,” explained Goldberg, who is among those who have helped the anonymous Tyrant Collection owner build the collection.

The Proof 1804 Capped Bust gold eagle in the upcoming display is from the legendary King of Siam Proof set.

The Tyrant Collection holdings include the entire fabled set of coins struck circa 1834 and given by a U.S. State Department representative to the King of Siam (now Thailand) in 1836 as a diplomatic gift on behalf of President Andrew Jackson.

The full King of Siam set will be displayed at a future Long Beach Expo by the anonymous owner of the Tyrant Collection.

Highlights of the Feb. 20 to 22 exhibition, with all gold eagles graded and encapsulated by Professional Coin Grading Service, include:

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 13 Leaves eagle, PCGS Mint State 66+, finest known and formerly in the Garrett and Pogue collections.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle, 9 Leaves eagle, PCGS About Uncirculated 50.

1804 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Plain 4 eagle, King of Siam set, Proof 64 cameo.

1838 Coronet, No Motto eagle, Proof 65, tied for finest of only three known examples.

1839/8 Coronet eagle, Proof 67, the finest of three examples known.

1933 Indian Head eagle, one of 30 to 40 surviving examples, MS-65.

Dannreuther is assisting in cataloging the gold eagles for the public exhibit.

“The early eagles in the exhibit will be presented in Taraszka order, which is the issuing sequence,” Dannreuther explains. “Some coins were struck out of date order. For example, both 1798 varieties were struck before the three 1797 Large [Heraldic Eagle] Eagle varieties. There also is one 1803 variety struck after the 1804 Crosslet 4 variety.”

Visitors to the upcoming display at the Long Beach Expo (booth #807) can receive a free, illustrated, educational booklet about the display.

Detailed catalogs with information and superb illustrations about each coin in the “Eagles of The Tyrant Collection” exhibit will be available for $10 each.

The Long Beach Expo will be open to the public in the convention center at 100 S. Pine Ave., Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bass-Dannreuther varieties are described and illustrated in U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795–1834, by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John Dannreuther. The Taraszka attribution numbers are detailed in Taraszka’s 1999 reference, United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles 1795–1804.

