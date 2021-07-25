Tyler Presidential silver medal goes on sale Aug. 2

The reverse of the John Tyler medal uses the Peace & Friendship theme depicted by hands clasped in amity.

The silver medal from the U.S. Mint illustrating President John Tyler is the 10th in an ongoing series.

The 10th president of the United States, John Tyler, will be depicted on a .999 fine silver medal to be issued by the U.S. Mint at noon ET Aug. 2.

The 1.598-inch Matte Finish medal is part of an ongoing series of silver medals honoring the nation’s chief executives in the order in which they served. The piece is being offered at $65 per medal with an enrollment option for the series available.

The medal’s obverse depicts a portrait of Tyler, facing left, originally designed and engraved by German sculptor Frederick Augustus Ferdinand Pettrich. The PEACE and FRIENDSHIP reverse, originally introduced for the reverse of the inaugural John Adams Indian Peace medal, was designed and engraved by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Reich.

The reverse design depicts two hands clasped in token of amity. On the cuff of the left wrist are three stripes and buttons; the other wrist is bare.

Above the hands, the pipe of peace and the tomahawk are crossed over each other.

John Tyler served from 1841 to 1845 after briefly holding office as the 10th vice president in 1841. Tyler was elected vice president on the 1840 Whig ticket with President William Henry Harrison. Tyler succeeded to the presidency after Harrison’s death in April 1841, only a month after the start of the new administration.

Tyler was a stalwart supporter and advocate of states’ rights, and he adopted nationalistic policies as president only when they did not infringe on the powers of the states.

