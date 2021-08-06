US Coins

Two minutes to ‘sellout’ for two-coin gold set

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 6, 2021, 8 AM
The American Eagle 2021 One-Tenth Ounce Gold Two-Coin Set Designer Edition sold out of its 5,000-set maximum in about two minutes Aug. 5.

Image courtesy of the United States Mint.

The American Eagle 2021 One-Tenth Ounce Gold Two-Coin Set Designer Edition was a hit Aug. 5, as U.S. Mint customers wasted little time in placing enough orders to absorb the numismatic product release limit of 5,000 sets, offered at the rate of one per household. They became “unavailable” in less than two minutes, based on a monitoring of the Mint catalog page for the coin.

The set was offered priced at $645.

The set contains one example each of the Proof 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 10th-ounce gold coin and the Reverse of 2021 10th-ounce gold coin. The set captures the transition of the gold American Eagle from its original designs of 1986 to the 2021 obverse with enhanced detail paired with a completely new reverse design, replacing the Family of Eagles motif.

