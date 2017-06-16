This 2000-P Jefferson 5-cent coin struck with two obverse dies has surfaced 17 years after it was struck, and the story was our top post of the week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Hidden treasure trove of Canadian bank notes among auction highlights: The focal point of the June 1 and 2 Toronto Coin Expo was not the bourse floor of more than 50 dealers, but the accompanying sale held by Geoffrey Bell Auctions.

4. Mysterious yet well researched: 1776 Continental dollar in Spink auction: An example of one of the most researched and yet still most mysterious coins struck before the United States had even achieved its independence is up for sale.

3. Fractional gold American Liberty coin under consideration for 2018: An American Liberty fractional gold coin is under consideration by the U.S. Mint for release in 2018.

2. 1926 Sesquicentennial half dollar at MS-66+? is among the finest known: The 1926 American Independence Sesquicentennial half dollar in Mint State 65 and finer is seldom seen. More than 1 million were struck but most were melted.

1. Surfacing of two-headed Jefferson 5-cent coin attracts attention: The marketing of a currently unique two-headed 2000-P Jefferson 5-cent coin struck with two obverse dies is generating a buzz in numismatic circles.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter