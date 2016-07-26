An 1875 Trade dollar graded Proof 67 by NGC sold for $25,000.48, a bit less than it sold for last year when it was graded PCGS Proof 66 and bore a CAC sticker.

Heritage’s July 7 to 10 auctions held in conjunction with the summer Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando realized $6,583,780. The top lot was a 1915-S Panama Pacific International Exposition round gold $50 commemorative coin graded Mint State 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. that brought $88,125.

This year marked the tenth installment of FUN’s summer show, which is smaller than its annual January show. Next year’s winter FUN show is set for Fort Lauderdale, Jan. 5 to 8, and the 2017 summer FUN is scheduled in Orlando, July 6 to 8.

Here is one of three coins from the sale we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Lot:

1875 Trade dollar, Proof 67

The Price:

$25,000.48

The Story:

Once in the Gardner Collection, this 1875 Trade dollar graded Proof 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. sold for $25,000.48.

Since 1875 Trade dollars are scarce as circulation strikes, with a mintage of just 218,200 coins, may collectors turn to Proof versions to represent the date, and this particular example had beautiful sky-blue and lilac toning that is deeper at the edges and softer at the centers.

When it was offered at the third Gardner auction it was graded Proof 66 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker.

At that May 2015 sale it realized $28,200, meaning that, while the coin upgraded from Proof 66 to Proof 67, the numerical upgrade (along with the loss of a CAC sticker, which indicates quality within a grade) did not change the market’s perception of the Trade dollar.

