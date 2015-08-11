US Coins
Day 1 at ANA: Ribbon-cutting ceremony opens show; American Liberty, High Relief gold coins on display
- Published: Aug 11, 2015, 10 AM
Standard Numismatics showed off its collection of 2015 American Liberty, High Relief gold coins at its ANA World's Fair of Money booth.
We've got numerous sets of eyes on the ANA's 2015 World's Fair of Money, keep track of all the action right here!
Be sure to follow @RoachDotSteve, @WorldCoinGuy, and @CoinWorld for all of our updates.
You can also sign up for our free eNewsletters and like us on Facebook. We're on Instagram, too.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform