Tweeting all the ANA Day 2 action: Follow @CoinWorld for World's Fair of Money updates

Q. David Bowers of Stack's Bowers was interviewed at the World's Fair of Money by Coin World Editor-at-Large Steve Roach as part of the American Numismatic Association's Legend Series on Aug. 12, 2015.

Just as we did on Tuesday, Coin World has numerous sets of eyes on the ANA's 2015 World's Fair of Money Wednesday, and you can keep track of all the action right here.

Be sure to follow @RoachDotSteve, @WorldCoinGuy, and @CoinWorld for all of our updates.

You can also sign up for our free eNewsletters and like us on Facebook. We're on Instagram, too.