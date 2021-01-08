Tuskegee Airmen quarters begin entering circulation
- Published: Jan 8, 2021, 2 PM
The 56th and final release in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program was issued Jan. 4 by the U.S. Mint through the Federal Reserve.
A number of numismatic products containing the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar in different finishes are set for release by the United States Mint on Feb. 8.
The Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, in Alabama, pays tribute to African-American men and women who significantly contributed to military efforts during World War II.
The Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar was released into circulation Jan. 4 after production with a circulation quality finish.
The circulation-quality coins are struck at the rate of up to 750 coins per minute on a coinage press with a single pair of dies.
The circulation-quality coins are being struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints, but only the Philadelphia and Denver Mint coins are put into circulation.
Collectors can purchase 40-coin rolls of the circulation strikes from all three Mints for $34.50 for a two-roll, P and D set; $19.75 for the roll of San Francisco strikes; and $49.25 for a three-roll set. Bags of 100 coins from any Mint are priced at $36.75.
The successor Washington quarter dollar, with a reverse design depicting Gen. George Washington leading his troops across the Delaware River toward Trenton on Christmas Night 1776 during the Revolutionary War, is scheduled to be introduced into general circulation April 5.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jan 8, 2021, 4 PM
Mint reveals prices for currently available products
-
Paper Money Jan 8, 2021, 4 PM
Next €20 note to include a coating of protective varnish
-
US Coins Jan 8, 2021, 2 PM
Week's Most Read: New design for quarter dollar reverse
-
US Coins Jan 6, 2021, 2 PM
Postal service behind in delivering 'Coin World' issues