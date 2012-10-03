US Coins
Tuscarawas County Coin Club offers wood
- Published: Oct 3, 2012, 8 PM
The Tuscarawas (Ohio) County Coin Club is issuing a new wood to commemorate its annual fall show, scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 122 Grant St., Dennison, OH 44621.
Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
The woods will be available at the show for 50 cents apiece, or three for $1.
Collectors unable to attend the show may also order the woods by mail. To do so, please mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope with sufficient payment and postage for the number of woods purchased to James Baker, P.O. Box 301, Gnadenhutten, OH 44629-0301. ¦
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction