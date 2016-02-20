Tucson Coin Club sets March 20 show
- Published: Feb 20, 2016, 4 AM
News release from the Tucson Coin Club in Arizona:
The Tucson Coin Club will be holding a Coin Show on Sunday March 20, 2016, at the Fraternal Order of the Police located at 3445 North Dodge Blvd. in Tucson, Ariz.
The show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. There will be 38 tables of dealers with U.S. and world coins and paper money, tokens, medals, gold and silver and numismatic supplies.
Several dealers will be available to buy precious metals and there will be free appraisals available. Go to www.tucsoncoinclub.com for more information.
Meetings
The Tucson Coin Club meets every second Tuesday (Business Meeting) and fourth Tuesday (Education Meeting) of every month from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The Education Meeting offers presentations from members on their numismatic or currency specialty. Every meeting offers such topics as "Show & Tell" and "Ask the Expert."
