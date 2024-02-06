Tucker plans retirement from Whitman Publishing

Dennis Tucker will retire at the end of February after 19 years as Publisher with Whitman Publishing.

Following a 19-year career as publisher at Whitman Publishing, Dennis Tucker will retire at the end of February 2024. He plans to spend time with family in the United States and the Philippines while pursuing creative and philanthropic projects.

Tucker has served Whitman as its publisher since December 2004, when the company was owned by Atlanta-based Anderson Press, and through its recent acquisition by CDN Publishing. During that time, he has overseen the publication of more than 300 titles ranging from 64-page monographs to 1,504-page references in the fields of numismatics, banking and financial history, the American presidency, U.S. military history, and other nonfiction topics.

“Dennis Tucker has been a loyal leader and a guiding figure in our business,” said Whitman president Mary Burleson. “He has built lasting relationships with researchers and numismatic industry leaders, developed and mentored our editorial staff, worked as an advocate for readers and a partner for authors, and served as an ambassador to the numismatic community and non-collectors alike. I want to publicly thank Dennis for his dedication over a long and productive career.”

After his retirement, Tucker will continue in various numismatic roles and activities, including as secretary pro tem of the Rittenhouse Society, and as coauthor (with Coin World editor Steve Roach) of the ANA’s “Collecting Friends” blog column.

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He will finish his second term this year as numismatic specialist on the Treasury Department’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and he serves as chairman of the board of directors of Brayhope Farm, Inc., a New York charitable nonprofit that offers community health and educational programs for autistic children and others with physical, developmental, behavioral/emotional, and sensory needs.

“My time with Whitman has been a dream come true, one of the great pleasures in my life,” Tucker said. “The people involved — collectors, dealers, researchers, writers, historians, and co-workers — have made it a rich and fulfilling journey. I look forward to remaining active in numismatics and keeping in touch with my many friends in and around the hobby.”

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