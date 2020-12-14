Trump signs bill for Greg LeMond congressional gold medal
- Published: Dec 14, 2020, 10 AM
Legislation authorizing a congressional gold medal for retired American professional cyclist Greg LeMond was signed into law Dec. 4 by President Trump.
The U.S. Mint’s engraving staff and outside Artistic Infusion Program artists will now be tasked with executing proposed obverse and reverse designs that a designated Mint medallic artistic will sculpt for the production of dies.
The cost of the gold medal to be presented to Lemond runs in the neighborhood of $30,000, with the U.S. Mint expected to offer 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal to customers at $6.95 and $39.95 each respectively.
LeMond is being recognized for his “contributions to the nation as an athlete, activist, role model, and community leader.”
LeMond, now 59, won the Tour De France three times as a professional cyclist and, since his retirement, is an entrepreneur and anti-doping advocate.
The enabling act was originally introduced June 27, 2019, by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., as H.R. 3589, which was passed by the House Sept. 19, 2019, before moving to the Senate. The Senate passed the legislation without amendment Nov. 16, 2020, by unanimous consent.
