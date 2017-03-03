This obverse design depicting Donald J. Trump, anticipated for possible use on an official Trump presidential inaugural medal, is the last one publicly released before administration staff prohibited release of additional information.

As of this issue of Coin World, going to press March 3, Donald J. Trump will have been president of the United States for 44 days, and there’s still no indication of an official presidential inaugural medal in sight.

The holdup is that no decision has been reached on the final designs to be used.

Traditionally, official presidential inaugural medals — commissioned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee representing the incoming president — have been struck in various compositions, usually bronze, silver and gold, and made available for sale to the public before inauguration day.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

However, in the case of an official Trump medal, its issuance has become more of an afterthought than tradition.

Consideration was not even given to producing an official Trump medal until Jimmy Hayes, a longtime collector and former congressman from Louisiana, pointed out to Trump’s camp that failure to issue an official medal would snap a tradition of official presidential inaugural medals dating back to the late 19th century.

A number of privately issued medals touting President’s Trump election as the nation’s chief executive have been issued, as well as noncirculating coins authorized by foreign governments.

Ace Specialties, a Lafayette, La., firm authorized by the Trump Transition Team to market Trump presidential collectibles, is already selling a Trump medal, but it does not bear Trump’s likeness.

That medal is being produced by Medalcraft Mint, the same firm that is waiting to find out whether it will get the green light to strike the official medals.

Medalcraft Mint is currently under instruction from Trump team officials not to release any additional information on the pending disposition of official medals.

Officials from Ace Specialties continue to ignore Coin World’s telephone and email inquiries as to the status of the medallic production.

Medalcraft Mint apparently awaits approval for the medal’s obverse, a Trump portrait with White House rendition in the background, a design that has undergone multiple revisions. It would be paired with a reverse depicting a rendition of the Presidential seal.

The latest obstacle is reported to be whether a White House rendition can be legally used as part of the design, an argument that in Hayes’ opinion holds no merit.