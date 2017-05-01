President Trump appointed Jovita Carranza as the 44th Treasurer of the United States. The appointment does not require Senate approval.

Former U.S. Small Business Administration executive Jovita Carranza was appointed April 28 by President Trump to serve as the 44th treasurer of the United States.

The presidential appointment does not require Senate approval. Carranza is the seventh Latina to hold the office. All U.S. treasurers since 1949 have been women.

The Presidential Appointment Efficiency and Streamlining Act of 2011 — Public Law 112-166 , signed into law on Aug. 10, 2012, by President Obama — eliminates the requirement of Senate approval for 163 positions, including treasurer of the United States, allowing the president alone to appoint persons to these positions.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Carranza fills the vacancy created by the resignation of President Obama’s appointee, Rosa “Rosie” Gumataotao Rios, who served as the 43th U.S. treasurer from July 28, 2009, through July 8, 2016. Rios was the last U.S. treasurer whose appointment required a vote of the full Senate.

Previous to her presidential appointment, Carranza, a native of Chicago, served as president and chief executive officer of the JCR Group, a consulting firm working with global corporations and nonprofits worldwide with a focus on business development, profit and loss management, operations, logistics and systems optimization.

Carranza served the George W. Bush administration from December 2006 to January 2009 as deputy director of the of the U.S. Small Business Administration. She joined the government from her position as vice president of air operations for United Parcel Service in Louisville, Ky.

’Numismatic Bookie’ tackles how an 1804 dollar appeared in a Budapest book before any were struck: Inside Coin World: This week, we find an 1804 dollar in a book two years before any of the coins were struck, a reader questions

Carranza was a member of President Trump's National Hispanic Advisory Council during the presidential campaign and met with the president in December about a position in his administration.

Treasury and White House officials have not disclosed when Carranza is expected to assume her treasurer's responsibilities, which includes oversight of the U.S. Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Once Carranza assumes office, provisions will be made for Carranza’s facsimile signature to join that of President Trump’s Treasury secretary appointee, Steven Mnuchin, on United States paper money.