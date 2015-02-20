Truman Coin Cover on sale from U.S. Mint February 26 at noon
- Published: Feb 20, 2015, 4 AM
The following information was provided through a press release from the United States Mint:
The United States Mint will open sales at noon Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Feb. 26 for the Harry S. Truman $1 Coin Cover, the 33rd issue in the American Presidency $1 Coin Cover series.
The coin cover includes two circulation quality Harry S. Truman Presidential $1 coins from the first day of mintage — Nov. 17, 2014, for the United States Mint at Philadelphia, and Nov. 17, 2014, for the United States Mint at Denver. The coins are mounted on a display card, which is placed inside an envelope bearing a Red, White, and Blue (Forever®) stamp.
The cover also features a portrait of President Truman and the postmark of Feb. 26, 2015, Lamar, MO, which marks the day the Harry S. Truman $1 Coin Cover was issued by the United States Mint. Only 15,000 units will be produced.
Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint's online catalog, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Please visit the United States Mint website for more information on shipping options.
The United States Mint American Presidency $1 Coin Covers are also available for purchase through the bureau's Product Enrollment Program. To learn more about this ordering method, please review the FAQs at the Mint's website.
