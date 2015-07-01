Truman Coin and Chronicles set sells out in 15 minutes

The 2015 Coin & Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman containing a Reverse Proof 2015-P Harry S. Truman Presidential dollar, shown, sold out within 15 minutes of going on sale.

The 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman reportedly sold out of its maximum authorization within 15 minutes of going on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Daylight Time June 30.

The set, offered at $57.95, was restricted to a product limit of 17,000 sets, with a household ordering limit of five sets.

The set contains a Reverse Proof 2015-P Harry S. Truman Presidential dollar; a silver presidential medal replicing one the Mint produced during Truman's tenure as president; a Truman postage stamp issued in 1973; and an informational booklet on Truman's presidency.

The Reverse Proof dollar and silver Truman medal are available only in the set.

Adam Stump, the U.S. Mint's deputy director for the Office of Corpprate Communications, released the following statement at 1:25 EDT July 1 concerning the sales of the special Truman set:

"Based on our sales forecast, which took into account the popularity of reverse proof coins and the demand for the two previously issued Coin and Chronicles Sets, the Mint established an overall production limit of 17,000 units for the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman (product code: AX1). The demand for the 2013 Coin and Chronicles Set – Theodore Roosevelt was 15,141 units. The 2014 Coin and Chronicles Set – Franklin D. Roosevelt, which went on sale December 22, 2014, with a product limit of 20,000 units – had sold only 13,255 units as of June 29, 2015.

"To ensure fair and equitable access, a household order limit of five sets was established for the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set – Harry S. Truman. The product went on sale at noon Eastern Time June 30, 2015. By 12:15 p.m., available inventory had been depleted, and the product’s availability on the website changed to “currently unavailable,” with the “Remind Me” button and message activated. (i.e., We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. Provide your email using the REMIND ME button, and we will let you know when we are taking orders again.)

"A total of 16,780 sets were sold in approximately 15 minutes. All accepted orders will be processed and fulfilled on a first-in, first-served basis according to existing United States Mint policies. The product inventory is at the fulfillment center for immediate shipment to customers. No additional inventory will be produced. Product shipments, returns and exchanges will be monitored daily over the next few weeks."

Mint officials have not disclosed whether they will change the product limits for the remaining three Coin and Chronicles sets to be issued in 2015. The product limits are currently 17,000 each for the Dwight D. Eisenhower and Lyndon B. Johnson sets, and 25,000 for the John F. Kennedy set.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Policy by eBay exempts some numismatic items from Confederate flag ban

1970-S Lincoln, Small Date cent discovery a keeper: Found in Rolls

Where did the Proof Jackie Kennedy coins go?

Legislation calls for commemorative coins celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin goes on sale July 30

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!