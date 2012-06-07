Traub Collection of ANS medals to sell June 30

Presidential Coin & Antique Co. of Clifton, Va., will be conducting an exonumia sale (Auction No. 82) June 30 in conjunction with the Whitman Baltimore Coin & Currency Convention at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The auction comprises two parts. Part I, consisting of Lots 1 to 504, is a live-bid auction that will be conducted in Room 301 of the convention center on Saturday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m.

Mail, fax and telephone bids will be accepted for Part I of the sale. Fax bids must be received no later than 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 27. Phone bids will be received from noon to 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 29, and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 30.

Part II of the auction, Lots 505 to 1495, is a mail-bid sale only. Bids for lots listed in Part II must be received by 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 2.

All winning bids will be subject to a 15 percent buyer’s fee.

Both auction sessions feature a variety of medals, tokens, political items and plaques. Part I is highlighted by items from the Kenneth N. Traub Collection of American Numismatic Society Medals (Lots 349 to 405).

The Traub Collection includes commemorative medals issued by the ANS, including pieces crafted by renowned medalists and engravers such as George H. Lovett, Lea Ahlborn, Victor David Brenner, Bela Lyon Pratt, John Flanagan, Emil Fuchs, Robert Aitkin, Daniel Chester French, Adolph Weinman, Jules Eduoard Roine, Anthony de Francisci, Laura Gardin Fraser and Hermon MacNeil, among others.

Highlights from the Traub Collection and others include an 1849 copper electrotype Great Waterloo medal by Beneditto Pistrucci (Lot 63); a bronze Lincoln plaque by Brenner (Lot 186); a 1901 William McKinley silver inaugural medal (Lot 215); a congressional silver medal for Revolutionary War Gen. Daniel Morgan (Lot 299); an 1871 silver Emancipation Proclaimed medal by William Barber (Lot 320); an 1893 American Numismatic Society Columbus silver medal designed by James Waterhouse with dies engraved by William Walker (Lot 354); a 1917 silver Completion of the Catskill Aqueduct medal by French (Lot 378); a 1905 to 1906 bronze Women’s Auxiliary of the Massachusetts Civil Service Reform Association presentation medal by Frances Grimes and Augustus Saint-Gaudens (Lot 444); and a 1921 bronze Verdun medal by Flanagan (Lot 464).

For more information on the auction, write to Presidential Coin & Antique Auction Co., P.O. Box 277, Clifton, VA 20124; telephone the firm at 571-321-2121; fax the company at 571-321-0696; or email H. Joseph Levine at JLevine968@aol.com. ¦