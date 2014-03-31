Transportation token collectors prepare for July convention

The American Vecturist Association, organized in 1948 for collectors of transportation tokens, will hold its annual convention in July in 2014.©American Numismatic Society [#Beginning of Shooting Data Section] Nikon D1X 2006/09/11 11:57:38.2 JPEG (8-bit) Fine Image Size: Medium (2000 x 1312) Color Lens: 105mm F/2.8 Focal Length: 105mm Exposure Mode: Manual Metering Mode: Multi-Pattern 1/125 sec - F/29 Exposure Comp.: 0 EV Sensitivity: ISO 125 Optimize Image: White Balance: Flash AF Mode: Manual Flash Sync Mode: Not Attached Color Mode: Mode II (Adobe RGB) Tone Comp.: More Contrast Hue Adjustment: 0° Saturation: Sharpening: Normal Image Comment: Long Exposure NR: [#End of Shooting Data Section] ©American Numismatic Society [#Beginning of Shooting Data Section] Nikon D1X 2006/09/11 11:57:38.2 JPEG (8-bit) Fine Image Size: Medium (2000 x 1312) Color Lens: 105mm F/2.8 Focal Length: 105mm Exposure Mode: Manual Metering Mode: Multi-Pattern 1/125 sec - F/29 Exposure Comp.: 0 EV Sensitivity: ISO 125 Optimize Image: White Balance: Flash AF Mode: Manual Flash Sync Mode: Not Attached Color Mode: Mode II (Adobe RGB) Tone Comp.: More Contrast Hue Adjustment: 0° Saturation: Sharpening: Normal Image Comment: Long Exposure NR: [#End of Shooting Data Section]

The American Venturist Association, the organization since 1948 for collectors of transportation tokens, is preparing for its 2014 convention.

The annual convention will be held from July 31 through Aug. 3 at the Holiday Inn in Old Sacramento in California. The convention combines a bourse, a visit to a transportation museum, a train ride, and a dinner theater aboard the Delta King river boat.

Additional information about the convention and the AVA can be found on the association's website at www.vecturist.com.