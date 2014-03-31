US Coins

Transportation token collectors prepare for July convention

Image courtesy of American Numismatic Society.

The American Venturist Association, the organization since 1948 for collectors of transportation tokens, is preparing for its 2014 convention.

The annual convention will be held from July 31 through Aug. 3 at the Holiday Inn in Old Sacramento in California. The convention combines a bourse, a visit to a transportation museum, a train ride, and a dinner theater aboard the Delta King river boat.

Additional information about the convention and the AVA can be found on the association's website at www.vecturist.com.

