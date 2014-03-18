Top 60 Morgan dollar varieties in new VAM guide

The top 60 most visually outstanding examples of Morgan dollar varieties known are illustrated in a new guide by Rob Franklin called WOW! An Introduction To Sixty Of The Most Fascinating Morgan Dollar Die Varieties Currently Known.

The 8.5.-inch by 11-inch, spiral-bound, 76-page, full-color reference is the result of discussions in 2010 and 2011 at www.vamworld.com on varieties of Morgan dollars. VAMS are cataloged in Comprehensive Catalogue and Encyclopedia of U.S. Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars by Leroy Van Allen and A. George Mallis, and subsequent works by a range of authors. Varieties in the Van Allen and Mallis book are attributed by VAM numbers.

According to Franklin, "The goal was to create a set that had features obvious enough for beginning collectors to identify with ease." Franklin's guide is intended to provide details on pick-up points to easily attribute the varieties.

Franklin's guide can be purchased for $25 through www.vamsandmore.com or directly from Franklin by emailing him at wowvams@msn.com.