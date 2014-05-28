Top 14 Saddle Ridge Hoard gold coins on Amazon for millions

The most valuable coin in the Saddle Ridge Hoard is the PCGS MS-62 1866-S Coronet, No Motto gold $20 double eagle, a coin that some numismatic experts claim is worth $1 million alone.

Fourteen gold $20 double eagles from the Saddle Ridge Hoard certified by Professional Coin Grading Service as the finest known or tied for finest known by the grading service are being offered as a single lot on Amazon.com for $2.75 million.

The lot includes a Mint State 62 1866-S Coronet, No Motto double eagle and an MS-62+ 1866-S Coronet, With Motto double eagle. It also contains the rusted metal can in which the 1866-S Coronet, No Motto double eagle was unearthed with other gold coins.

The Saddle Ridge hoard comprises 1,427 gold coins – four $5 half eagles, 50 $10 eagles and 1,373 $20 double eagles – discovered in eight metal cans in February 2013 by a couple walking on their northern California property. The coins are being marketed by Kagin's in Tiburon, Calif., through the Kagin's website and Amazon.com, with different coins offered through each venue.

The remaining coins in the 14-coin lot, all of which PCGS has graded and encapsulated, are:

??1870-S Coronet double eagle, MS-62.

??1877-S Coronet double eagle, MS-65.

??1878-S Coronet double eagle, MS-63.

??1880-S Coronet double eagle, MS-65.

??1881-S Coronet double eagle, MS-64.

??1882-S Coronet double eagle, MS-64+.

??1884-S Coronet double eagle, MS-65.

??1889-S Coronet double eagle, MS-65+.

??1890-CC Coronet double eagle, MS-63.

??1890 Coronet double eagle, MS-66+.

??1892-S Coronet double eagle, MS-65+.

??1894-S Coronet double eagle, MS-65.

