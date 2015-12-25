Top 10 Stories of 2015 Dimes with special finishes

Proof silver 2015-W Roosevelt dime was struck at the West Point Mint.

The Reverse Proof silver 2015-P Roosevelt dime was struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set combines a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar with a silver Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime and silver Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, the latter shown at left.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt is synonymous with the March of Dimes, having his visage on the dime denomination since 1946.

To celebrate the release in 2015 of the March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar, U.S. Mint officials decided to release a special silver set incorporating Roosevelt dimes in two finishes from two different Mints.

The two dimes in the 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set are exclusive to the set. Restricted to a product release of 75,000 sets on May 4, the set, offered at $61.95, sold out quickly if not officially. While the sets were reported “unavailable” within a week of the sales launch, U.S. Mint officials confirmed a product sellout finally Aug. 7.

There were no household ordering restrictions.

The set incorporates a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime, and a standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime.

The Proof 2015-W dime is the first Roosevelt dime struck at the West Point Mint since the 1996-W dime, which was struck as a bonus for inclusion in the 1996 Uncirculated Mint set.

While the U.S. Mint also struck another standard Proof Roosevelt dime in 2015 — for the annual Silver Proof set — that .900 fine silver dime was struck at the San Francisco Mint and bears the S Mint mark.

A standard modern Proof coin exhibits frosted devices against mirrored fields. A Reverse Proof is just the opposite — mirrored devices against frosted fields.

Recent completed sales on eBay indicate Special Silver sets in their original Mint packaging were sold between $75 and $90 per set.

The dimes can be found on eBay offered individually, both graded and encapsulated by a third-party grading service and uncertified.

A Reverse Proof 2015-P silver dime graded Proof 70 by Numismatic Guaranty corp. sold Dec. 8 in an eBay auction for $159.99.

An uncertified example sold in a Dec. 9 eBay auction for $42.95.

