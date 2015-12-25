Top 10 Stories of 2015 Market Analysis Partrick

2015 was an important year for rare coin auctions. Hundreds of named collections were sold at auction houses, but three stood out from the crowd. Selections from the amazing collection of Texas businessman D. Brent Pogue were offered at two Stack’s Bowers/Sotheby’s auctions in 2015, realizing more than $50 million. At Heritage, 2015 saw the conclusion of the Gene Gardner auctions, which exceeded $53 million, and the Donald G. Partrick Collection, which brought nearly $26 million at the 2015 Florida United Numismatists show. Here are three rarities from these collections.

The Coin:

1792 Pattern copper quarter dollar, MS-63 brown CAC

The Price:

$2,232,500

The Story:

The roughly 350 coins in the Donald G. Partrick Collection represented one of the greatest collections of Colonial coins and coins from the first years of the Philadelphia Mint to come to market. This 1792 pattern quarter dollar in copper graded Mint State 63 brown by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. is the only copper example available to collectors. The other one, graded in the catalog as About Uncirculated 50, is in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.

The Partrick Collection also included other key 1792 pattern coins, two of only four known silver Continental dollars and an original 1861 Confederate half dollar graded Proof 30 that can be traced back to CSA President Jefferson Davis. While future sales of Partrick’s collection were planned in 2015 and 2016, the consignor decided he was in no hurry to sell, postponing these auctions for an unknown future date.

