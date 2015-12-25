Top 10 Stories of 2015: Market Analysis Gene Gardner
- Published: Dec 25, 2015, 9 AM
2015 was an important year for rare coin auctions. Hundreds of named collections were sold at auction houses, but three stood out from the crowd. Selections from the amazing collection of Texas businessman D. Brent Pogue were offered at two Stack’s Bowers/Sotheby’s auctions in 2015, realizing more than $50 million. At Heritage, 2015 saw the conclusion of the Gene Gardner auctions, which exceeded $53 million, and the Donald G. Partrick collection, which brought nearly $26 million at the 2015 Florida United Numismatists show. Here are three rarities from these collections.
The Coin:
1870-S seated Liberty Dollar, EF-40
The Price:
$505,250
The Story:
The collections of Eugene H. Gardner were offered at four Heritage auctions in New York City in 2014 and 2015. Considered one of the finest collections of silver coins ever put together, it was especially strong in the Seated Liberty and Barber series.
One of Gardner’s highlights was an 1870-S Seated Liberty dollar graded Extremely Fine 40 by PCGS that sold for just over half a million dollars at Heritage’s Gardner III auction on May 12, 2015.
Connect with Coin World:
Just nine examples of the 1870-S dollar are known today, making it rarer than the 1804 Draped Bust dollar. While the exact reason behind its production is unknown, researchers speculate that the issue may have been struck to serve as a memento of the new San Francisco Mint building, since all but one example is well-circulated.
More Top 10 Stories
Special dimes in March of Dimes set
Major auctions: Partrick, Gardner, Pogue
American Eagle silver bullion sales record
New Queen Elizabeth II portrait
American Liberty, High Relief gold coin
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio