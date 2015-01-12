Tom Mulvaney sworn in as newest member of ANA Board of Governors

Tom Mulvaney has been sworn in as a member of the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors.

Press release provided by the American Numismatic Association:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, January 9, 2015

CONTACT: Jake Sherlock

Telephone: 719-482-9872

E-mail: pr@money.org

Tom Mulvaney sworn in as newest member of Board of Governors

Tom Mulvaney, a longtime coin photographer, rare coin buyer, auctioneer and consultant, was sworn in as the newest member of the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors on Jan. 9, 2015, at the Florida United Numismatic Convention in Orlando, Florida.

Mulvaney's appointment came after board member Mike Ellis tendered his resignation earlier in the day.

Ellis will continue as an instructor for the Florence Schook School of Numismatics, which includes teaching at Summer Seminar and numismatic events across the country.

Mulvaney, who has been an ANA member for 42 years, ran for a seat on the current Board of Governors during the 2013 election but did not receive enough votes to be elected. In accordance with ANA bylaws, the top vote-getter who fails to win election is eligible to replace any board member who resigns or is removed.

Mulvaney is a Life Member of the ANA, and he teaches a popular course in digital photography at ANA Summer Seminar. He was awarded with an honorary doctorate in numismatics in 2011. He is a past winner of several ANA awards, including the Medal of Merit (2006), Presidential Award (2009), Exemplary Service Award (2010) and the Glenn Smedley Award (2011).

Professionally, Mulvaney's photo work has appeared in dozens of reference books and catalogs, including the "Encyclopedia of U.S. Gold Coins," where he photographed thousands of coins in the Smithsonian's National Collection. Mulvaney's career highlight came when he worked with legendary numismatic author David Akers for the sale of the John Jay Pittman Collection, which realized nearly $30 million in sales over a three-year period. Two of the three catalogs Mulvaney produced for those sales won "Catalogue of the Year" from the Numismatic Literary Guild.

Mulvaney's term will conclude at the 2015 World's Fair of Money, along with the rest of the current board, when a newly elected ANA Board of Governors will begin a 2-year term.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or go to www.money.org.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Here are 12 photos from Tuesday's opening of the Boston time capsule

Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison spotted at Heritage's FUN Platinum Night auction

Q. David Bowers: A few things for collectors to think about when making 2015 New Year's resolutions

1792 Birch cent another coin to top $2 million at Heritage FUN auctions

American Eagle gold bullion sales in 2014 were the lowest in 7 years

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!