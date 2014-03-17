TNA relocates 2014 convention to new site

The Texas Numismatic Association will hold its annual Coin and Currency Show May 16 to 18, 2014, at a new location.

The 2014 convention marks the show’s first year at its new location at the Arlington Convention Center. The convention center is located at 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, Texas 76011. According to TNA officials, the site is convenient to Dallas, Fort Worth and the DFW Airport, and is immediately accessible to US IH-30.

The TNA Annual Coin and Currency Show features approximately 200 dealers from around the country and a coin and paper money auction by Lyn Knight Auctions. (According to the TNA, Texas state sales tax regulations have changed to eliminate any sales tax on numismatic coins and precious metal.)

TNA officials state that in keeping with the TNA’s commitment to numismatic education, the first 1,000 attendees will receive a free 2015 edition of A Guide Book of United States Coins (the "Red Book").

Two special noncompetitive educational exhibits will be on display. "A House Divided — Money of the Civil War" will be on loan from the American Numismatic Association and selections from the John N. Rowe III Collection of Texas Banknotes will be on loan from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. According to the SMU website, the Rowe collection is “the best collection of Texas bank notes in existence.”

Educational speakers will make presentations related to numismatics and the Civil War as well.

A Boy Scout Merit Badge workshop will be held on Saturday, May 17, along with two free children’s auctions where children under 18 will be provided “play money” to buy real coins at auction.

Attendance is free to persons under 18 years of age and TNA members; attendance for all others is $3 on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is free to all. There is a $5 parking fee.

The official convention hotel is the Sheraton Arlington, 1500 Convention Center Drive, Arlington, TX 76011. A covered walkway connects the hotel with the Convention Center.

Bourse tables are still available by contacting Doug Davis at 817-723-7231 or tnacoinshow@gmail.com.

Visit the club website at www.TNA.org for more information about the TNA or the show including a link to an Arlington vacation planner.