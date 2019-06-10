TNA medal depicts naval commander Edwin Ward Moore

The Texas Numismatic Association’s 2022 convention medal will depict Edwin Ward Moore, a naval officer who commanded the navy of the Republic of Texas and participated in the Battle of Campeche in 1843.

Issued for the organization’s 64th convention, which will be held June 3 to 5 at the Arlington Convention Center in Arlington, Texas, the medal was designed by TNA medals officer Frank Galindo and will be offered in bronze and silver.

Born in Virginia in 1810, Edwin Ward Moore entered the U.S. Navy in 1825, attaining the rank of lieutenant in 1835. In 1839, he began recruiting sailors from the U.S. Navy to serve in the Republic of Texas in violation of the Neutrality Act of 1819; charges were brought against him and he resigned his commission to join the Texas Navy. He served as commander of the Texas Navy in the early 1840s.

The Republic of Texas allied with the Republic of Yucatan against the Centralist Republic of Mexico in late 1841 and Moore was dispatched to support the Yucatecan rebels. He was later tasked with blockading the Mexican coast. When the bankrupt Republic of Texas was unable to fund the fleet, the Republic of Yucatan offered to bankroll Moore’s fleet in exchange for his help breaking the Mexican blockade of Yucatan.

In the spring of 1843, Moore sailed two ships, his flagship the sloop-of-war Austin and the brig Wharton, to break the Centralist government’s blockade. On April 30, 1843, Moore broke through the blockade with help from small vessels of the Republic of Yucatan. Trapped in the city by two British-manufactured iron-hulled steamships, Moore refit his ships with longer-range weapons. On May 16, his two ships and a number of Yucatecan vessels engaged the steamships.

Though Moore’s ships suffered structural damage, they inflicted significant casualties on the steamships’ British and Mexican crews and returned to Galveston, where they were feted as heroes. Republic of Texas President Sam Houston was less than thrilled and had Moore court-martialed for piracy (among other things); Moore was acquitted on all major charges and many Texas Navy officers resigned in solidarity with him.

Moore and his ships were featured on some Republic of Texas paper currency. Britannica describes the battle as “arguably the only battle ever won by sailing ships against steamships. It was also the last battle fought between ships crewed by British and U.S. sailors on opposing sides.”

After years of living in New York and legal wrangling over compensation for his service, Moore died in 1865.

In a phone interview, the TNA’s Assistant Medal Officer Karla Galindo shared that there was “no special commemorative purpose” for Moore’s inclusion and that the 2022 medal is the third to commemorate the Texas Navy in some fashion.

Frank Galindo has designed every TNA medal since 1980. The TNA issued its first convention medal in 1969.

Galindo’s design for the 2022 TNA medal features Moore’s portrait with his flagship Austin behind him. Text enumerating the dates and location of the TNA convention, Moore’s name, his birth and death dates, REPUBLIC OF TEXAS NAVY encircle Moore and the Austin. The medal’s reverse features the official seal of the TNA.

Single bronze medals are priced at $7 each postpaid. Medal sets (one bronze version and one 1-ounce .999 fine silver version) cost $45 for each set plus $4 per set for postage and handling. If insurance is requested, there is an additional cost of $3 per medal set.

Make checks or money orders payable to TNA.

Orders may be placed by contacting Frank Galindo, TNA Medals Officer, at P.O. Box 12217, San Antonio, TX 78212-0217.

