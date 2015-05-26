Members can cast ballots in ANA board election until July 1

The window of opportunity is open for members of the American Numismatic Association wanting to cast their ballots for seats on the board of governors. Voting began May 18, and ballots have a postal mailing deadline of July 1.

Details for those casting ballots by email, as well as all election details including candidate bios, can be found here on the ANA website. Seats open for election comprise the president, vice president and seven at-large seats on the board of governors. Each position is for a two-year term.

The newly elected board is to be installed during the Aug. 11 to 15 ANA World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill. At least 10 days prior to the opening of the World's Fair of Money, ANA executive director Kim Kiick will announce the election results to the candidates and numismatic media.

The independent auditing firm handling the election balloting must report the election results to current ANA President Walter Ostromecki Jr. and Kiick by July 15.

Running

Current ANA Vice President Jeff Garrett is running unopposed for ANA president. ANA Gov. Gary Adkins is running unopposed for vice president.

Twelve candidates are vying for seven at-large seats on the board of governors. They are Steve D'Ippolito, Col. Steve Ellsworth, Brian Hendelson, Richard Jozefiak, Dr. Donald H. Kagin, Greg Lyon (incumbent), Christopher Marchase, Paul Montgomery, Tom Mulvaney (incumbent), Walter Ostromecki Jr. (outgoing president), Oded Paz, and Ralph Ross (incumbent).