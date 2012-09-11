Three return sets with incorrect $5 FRNs

Just three 2012 Making American History Coin and Currency sets have been returned by customers to the U.S. Mint because the serial number of the Series 2009 $5 Federal Reserve note in the set did not begin with the promised digits 150.

An official of the U.S. Mint said Sept. 5 that of the 36,000 sets sold to Mint customers, just three were returned because serial numbers on the notes in the sets did not begin with 150 as had been promoted.

The set is a joint product of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and U.S. Mint. The 150 at the start of the serial number is in recognition of the BEP’s 150th anniversary. The notes also are to bear an L as the second letter in the serial numbers’ prefix, designating the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

The contribution to the set by the U.S. Mint, which is in its 220th year, is a Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint (the current facility is marking its 75th anniversary).

U.S. Mint officials did not disclose whether the serial numbers on the notes in the returned sets included 150 anywhere among the digits.

Coin World contacted Mint officials Aug. 23 after one Mint customer reported to Coin World having received a set with a 150 ending the serial number, and another reader reported receiving a note without the 150 either beginning or ending the serial number.

The U.S. Mint began offering the sets Aug. 7

As of Sept. 3, the U.S. Mint recorded total sales from all venues of 36,549 of the sets out of the initial authorization of 50,000 sets. The product has a maximum of 100,000 sets possible based on the availability of $5 FRNs with 150 starting the serial number.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Sept. 5 that the Proof American Eagles in the set are shipped from the San Francisco Mint, and the notes, from the BEP’s satellite printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, to the U.S. Mint’s vendor, Unicover, in Cheyenne, Wyo.

According to White, the Mint purchased the notes from the BEP.

“The Mint has interagency agreement with the BEP,” White said. “Both agencies are selling the product through retail shops and the Mint is selling the product on our web catalog. BEP has the product on their web catalog, which has a link to the Mint web catalog product page for customers to purchase.”

Unicover is both the manufacturer of the packaging and contracted assembler of the sets, White said.

Once assembled, the sets are delivered to the Mint’s order fulfillment center for shipping to the customers who ordered the sets. The contracted order fulfillment center in Plainfield, Ind., is operated by Pitney-Bowes Government Solutions. As part of its contracted duties, the firm coordinates all orders placed online over the Mint’s website and operates the call center for all orders placed via telephone. ¦