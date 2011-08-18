Three inducted into PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of

David W. Akers, John Love and Harvey G. Stack have been inducted as the second class to enter the Professional Coin Grading Service CoinFacts Coin Dealer Hall of Fame.

“The Hall of Fame was established in 2010 to recognize outstanding dealers, past and present, who have handled the greatest coins and collections, and who have made the most significant contributions to numismatics,” said David Hall, PCGS co-founder and president of Collectors Universe Inc.

Akers, Love and Stack join the six inaugural PCGS CoinFacts Coin Dealers Hall of Fame members announced last year: Q. David Bowers, brothers Henry and Samuel Hudson Chapman, B. Max Mehl, Wayte Raymond and W. Elliot Woodward.

The induction of the three newest members was made at the PCGS Set Registry awards luncheon held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association’s Chicago World’s Fair of Money on Aug. 18, 2011.

“David Akers is considered one of the top rare gold experts of all-time,” Hall said.

Akers started collecting coins in 1949. After graduating from Notre Dame, obtaining a master’s degree in mathematics from Oregon State and serving as a U.S. Army combat artillery officer in Vietnam, David became a full-time coin dealer in 1971. He was president of Paramount International Coin Corp., one of the largest and most influential dealerships of the 1970s and 1980s. In 1973, Akers was instrumental in Paramount’s purchase and sale of the Dr. John E. Wilkinson Collection of gold U.S. patterns and produced the definitive book on those legendary rarities.

Between 1975 and 1982, Akers published a six-volume analysis of U.S. gold coins that is considered one of the key references for the market. He conducted numerous important auctions, including the three-part 1997 to 1999 sale of the legendary John J. Pittman Collection. He is one of only two dealers to ever receive all three of the Professional Numismatists Guild’s three top honors: the Robert Friedberg Literary award, the Abe Kosoff Founders award and the PNG Lifetime Achievement award.

“John Love has literally had a 50-year run of being the ‘go-to guy’ for uncirculated Morgan and Peace dollars,” Hall stated. “He has handled more Morgan and Peace dollars than anyone in the world. He is quite simply, ‘Mr. Silver Dollar.’ ”

Love began selling silver dollars from his shop in Cut Bank, Mont., in 1962. By 1964, he was attending national coin shows and soon became one of the biggest buyers and sellers of silver dollars. He was one of the country’s major silver dollar mail-order dealers from the 1960s through the 1980s. In his career, he was involved in nearly all of the most famous silver dollar deals, including the two largest ever: the LaVere Redfield estate (484,000 coins) and the Continental Illinois Bank hoard (about 1.5 million coins).

Love is well known for dealing in extremely high-quality silver dollars including some of the most famous individual coins in the series. For over five decades he has been one of the market’s most prominent silver dollar market-makers.

“Harvey Stack, whose family has been famous in the numismatic scene since the 1930s, is an industry leader whose contributions to the hobby and profession have been profound,” Hall stated.

Many of the great “name” sales of the past 75 years were handled by Stack and his family, including the Anderson-Dupont, H.R. Lee (duplicates from the Louis Eliasberg collection), Floyd Starr, Harold Bareford, Jimmy Hayes, John J. Ford Jr. and hundreds of other collections.

Stack has been an indefatigable supporter of numismatics, serving as an expert witness for governmental agencies, world banks, and law enforcement agencies around the world. He assisted in the development of the first American Numismatic Association Grading Guide, has been a member of the ANA for more than 50 years and is a past recipient of the association’s Medal of Merit.

Beneficiaries of Stack’s generosity over the years include the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution, the American Numismatic Association and the American Numismatic Society. He served as president of the Professional Numismatists Guild from 1990 to 1991, and was awarded their Founders Award — not once, but twice. In 2011, he came out of retirement to join Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

