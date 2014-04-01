Three coin Shenandoah quarter dollar set on sale April 8

The 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar depicts a day hiker taking in the view from Little Stony Man summit.

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set for the Shenandoah National Park coin beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 8.

The set, called the 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set – Shenandoah National Park, contains two Uncirculated Mint set quality quarter dollars — one each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints — and one Proof quality quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint. The coins are mounted on a plastic card that includes a brief description of the park and the coin design. A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

The set is priced at $9.95. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

Collectors may also purchase the America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin sets via the bureau's Online Subscription Program. For more information about this ordering method, visit the Mint website.