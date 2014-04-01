US Coins

Three coin Shenandoah quarter dollar set on sale April 8

  • By Staff

  • Published: Apr 1, 2014, 10 AM
The 2014 Shenandoah National Park quarter dollar depicts a day hiker taking in the view from Little Stony Man summit.

Image courtesy of United States Mint.

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set for the Shenandoah National Park coin beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 8.

The set, called the 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set – Shenandoah National Park, contains two Uncirculated Mint set quality quarter dollars — one each from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints — and one Proof quality quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint. The coins are mounted on a  plastic card that includes a brief description of the park and the coin design. A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

The set is priced at $9.95. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468. 

Collectors may also purchase the America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin sets via the bureau's Online Subscription Program. For more information about this ordering method, visit the Mint website.

