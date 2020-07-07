The Salt Bay River National Historical Park three-coin quarter dollar set comprises three coins in different finishes struck at three different Mints.

The 2020 Salt Bay River National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve three-coin set of America the Beautiful quarter dollars is set to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time July 10.

The set, with no product limit or household order restrictions, is being offered at $11.50 per set. The set comprises two Uncirculated Mint set finish quarter dollars, one each struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, and a standard Proof coin from the San Francisco Mint.

The reverse of the third of five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued in 2020 and 53rd overall in the 56-coin series celebrates the living museum on St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, that supports threatened and endangered species.

The design by Artistic Infusion Program Artist Richard A. Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna illustrates a red mangrove tree in an early stage of its life cycle as it grows in salt water from a small plant to an adult tree. The design brings awareness to the park’s endangered mangrove forests and the unique and delicate nature of how the species reproduces in salt water.

