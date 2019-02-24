Three-coin quarter set with coins from three Mints
- Published: Feb 24, 2019, 3 AM
The U.S. Mint began sales Feb. 19 of a three-coin set featuring Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollars struck at three different Mints with two different finishes.
Offered at $9.95 per set with no product or household ordering limits, the set includes Uncirculated Mint set finish quarter dollars struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints and a Proof quarter dollar produced at the San Francisco Mint.
