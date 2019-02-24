Three-coin quarter set with coins from three Mints

All images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The three-coin set includes Denver and Philadelphia Mint strikes with Uncirculated Mint set finish, left, and a San Francisco Mint Proof strike, right.

Three different Mints are producing coins for the 2019 Lowell National Historical Park Three-Coin Quarter set.

The U.S. Mint began sales Feb. 19 of a three-coin set featuring Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollars struck at three different Mints with two different finishes.

Offered at $9.95 per set with no product or household ordering limits, the set includes Uncirculated Mint set finish quarter dollars struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints and a Proof quarter dollar produced at the San Francisco Mint.

Inside Coin World: Mint mark key to identifying counterfeit: A fake 1913-S Buffalo nickel, foreign coins pulled from Roosevelt dime rolls and 1873 Seated Liberty half dollars are column topics in the March 11, 2019, issue of Coin World.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter