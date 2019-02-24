US Coins

Three-coin quarter set with coins from three Mints

The U.S. Mint began sales Feb. 19 of a three-coin set featuring Lowell National Historical Park quarter dollars struck at three different Mints with two different finishes.

Offered at $9.95 per set with no product or household ordering limits, the set includes Uncirculated Mint set finish quarter dollars struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints and a Proof quarter dollar produced at the San Francisco Mint. 

counterfeit 1913-S Indian head, Bison on Plains 5-cent coinInside Coin World: Mint mark key to identifying counterfeit: A fake 1913-S Buffalo nickel, foreign coins pulled from Roosevelt dime rolls and 1873 Seated Liberty half dollars are column topics in the March 11, 2019, issue of Coin World.

