Three-coin quarter set for San Antonio Missions issue

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 7, 2019, 9 AM
The San Antonio Missions National Historical Park Three-Coin set contains quarter dollars struck in two finishes at three different Mint production facilities.

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollars struck in two different finishes at three U.S. Mint facilities are the components of a special three-coin set.

The set, to be offered at $9.95 per set with no product or household ordering limits, was set for release at noon Eastern Time Sept. 10. The set comprises an Uncirculated 2019-D San Antonio Missions quarter dollar struck at the Denver Mint, an Uncirculated 2019-P San Antonio Missions quarter dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint and a Proof 2019-S San Antonio Missions quarter dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The park manages four of five missions in San Antonio. The four missions are active Catholic parishes and the National Park Service maintains a strong partnership with the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

The missions, built as walled compounds, contain a church, living quarters, workshops, storerooms, and bastions, fortified defense towers. 

The coin’s reverse design is by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Christopher T. Costello and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. 

It depicts elements of the Spanish Colonial real coin, in tribute to the missions. Within the quadrants are symbols of the missions: wheat symbolizes farming, the arches and bell symbolize community, a lion represents Spanish cultural heritage, and a symbol of the San Antonio River represents irrigation methods and life-sustaining resources. 

