Three coin exchange events slated for Blue Ridge quarter

2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollars will be exchanged at events June 26 and 29 in additional to the June 25 launch ceremony in Asheville, N.C.

An official for the North Carolina bank sponsoring the coin exchange at the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollar launch ceremony June 25 in Asheville said the bank plans to conduct coin exchanges on two additional days.

The official, on behalf of Asheville Savings Bank, said June 4 that the bank will handle the coin exchange to follow the 10 a.m. official coin launch ceremony in Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville, and that exchanges will also be offered at five other locations, on two additional days.

The bank also plans open houses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at banking centers in Enka and Reynolds, and the same hours June 29 at bank locations in Brevard, Fletcher and Marion to accommodate citizens seeking the new America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

“As a community bank with nearly 80 years of history right here along the Blue Ridge Parkway, we’re honored to have been selected as the official bank sponsor for the Blue Ridge Parkway Quarter Launch Coin Exchange joining the U.S. Mint and National Park Service for this very exciting event,” said Asheville Savings Bank President and CEO Susanne DeFerie. "It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase the Blue Ridge Parkway, while having the chance to share this special moment in time with Western North Carolinians.”

The bank will work with local residents and attendees to exchange cash for rolls of new Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollars. Cash exchanges at each venue will have a one-roll minimum ($10 face value) and a 10-roll maximum ($100 face value) per person.

The additional coin exchange locations on June 26 and 29 will provide those unable to attend the June 25 exchange the opportunity to acquire the new coins. Exchange restrictions will be the same at the June 26 and 29 coin exchanges as they are on June 25.

To further celebrate the launch of the new quarter, Asheville Savings Bank will host a Facebook contest offering fans and Western North Carolina residents the chance to win a $100 gift card along with three rolls of the new Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollars.

Visit www.facebook.com/AshevilleSavingsBank for contest entry details and more information.

The U.S. Mint will host a coin forum from 7 to 8 p.m. June 24 at the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center, Milepost 384, in Asheville.

The quarter dollar will be the 28th issued since the America the Beautiful Quarters program was implemented in 2010.

The reverse of the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Frank Morris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The design depicts the grace and curvature of the road hugging the side of a mountain, with the North Carolina state flower, cornus florida, also known as the flower of the dogwood tree, in the foreground.