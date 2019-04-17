Uncirculated Mint set finish quarter dollars are also included from the Philadelphia Mint, illustrated, as well as the Denver Mint.

The 2019 American Memorial Park three-coin set includes quarter dollars in two finishes struck at three different U.S. Mint production facilities.

U.S. Mint customers were scheduled to be able to place orders beginning at noon Eastern Time April 17 for the 2019 American Memorial Park Three-Coin set.

The set is being offered at $9.95 with no product limits or household ordering restrictions.

The set contains three coins, with two finishes from the usual three different U.S. Mint production facilities.

Included in the set are coins depicting American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands. The issue is the second of five to be released in 2019 under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

There are two Uncirculated Mint set quarter dollars — a 2019-D coin from the Denver Mint and a 2019-P coin from the Philadelphia Mint. The set also offers a single Proof 2019-S American Memorial Park quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint.

The reverse design, created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Donna Weaver and sculpted by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill, depicts a young woman in traditional dress at the front of the Flag Circle and Court of Honor. She is resting her left hand on the plaque bearing text that honors the sacrifice of those who fought and died in the Marianas Campaign of World War II.

