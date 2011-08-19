Three awarded Medal of Merit Aug. 18

The American Numismatic Association presented its Medal of Merit to three members — Robert Fritsch, Richard Jozefiak and Joel D. Rettew — who have dedicated years of service to the ANA and the promotion of the hobby.

The recipients were recognized during an awards ceremony at the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money in Chicago, Aug. 18.

? Active on the New England numismatic scene, Robert Fritsch served as assistant general chairman of the ANA’s successful 2010 convention in Boston. He is a dedicated member of the Token and Medal Society, coordinating its annual symposiums from 2007 to 2010. As part of a governor-­appointed committee, Fritsch helped recommend the design for the New Hampshire State quarter dollar. He is also working with a local senior center to establish and maintain a coin club. In 2005, Fritsch received the ANA’s Glenn Smedley Memorial Award and the Outstanding Regional Coordinator Award. In 2006 he was presented an ANA Presidential Award. In 2009 he was named a Numismatic Ambassador by Numismatic News.

? Although life member Richard Jozefiak of Alabama is relatively new to the hobby — he joined the ANA in 1990 — he has accomplished much within the numismatic community. He received the association’s Presidential Award in 2004 and Glenn Smedley Memorial Award in 2005. He is a published author, numismatic presenter and award-winning exhibitor. Jozefiak served as president of the Madison County (Ala.) Coin Club and belongs to many other numismatic organizations. His collecting interests focus on Alaska numismatics, U.S. type coins, British coinage (1816 to present), elongates and medals.

? California dealer Joel D. Rettew, a strong hobby supporter for well over 50 years, is a life member of the ANA, the Professional Numismatists Guild and the Numismatic Literary Guild. In 2002 he received the ANA’s Century Club award for recruiting 100 new members for the Association, and in 2007 he was honored with its Glenn Smedley Memorial Award. Rettew is a member of the Professional Coin Grading Service Advisory Board and a contributor to A Guide Book of United States Coins and Official A.N.A. Grading Standards for United States Coins. ¦