Thought Leaders Video Series: Universal Coin
- Published: Sep 7, 2018, 4 AM
Thought Leaders Series Videos: Universal Coin
Universal Coin was established in 1994 by Dr. Mike Fuljenz and has been Better Business Bureau accredited since 1995. Mike is a PNG Accredited Precious Metals Dealer and has received prestigious awards from the ANA, PNG, NLG, ICTA and taught seminars for the ANA on grading and authentication.
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