Thought Leaders Video Series: Kagin's Inc.

Through the years, Kagin’s commitment to excellence has been manifested by employing top numismatists such as Kenneth Bressett, Dr. George Fuld, Ron Howard, and David McCarthy, to name a few.

Numismatics is not just a business to us, but a passion and a way of life. Our greatest excitement is working with our clients to assemble meaningful, personal collections of Pioneer Gold, early U.S. Type, Colonials, Patterns, Classic Rarities, Errors, Paper Currency, California Fractional Gold, Ingots, and Western Americana. Our longevity helps us to know how and where to obtain the finest and rarest specimens on behalf of our clients.

Our strong family foundation, commitment to professional service, unwavering dedication and our talented numismatic professionals are the reasons Kagin’s has successfully weathered the last 77 years of changing economic times.

The future is exciting. Our boutique sized company emphasizes personal consultations; we give personalized, client-focused advice from acquiring and building your collection through the steps of final dispersal. Call a Kagin’s team member to develop your personalized portfolio today.

