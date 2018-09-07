Thought Leaders Video Series: Witter Coin: Thought Leaders Video Series: Interview with Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin
- Published: Sep 7, 2018, 6 AM
Thought Leaders Video Series: Witter Coin
If you are a beginning coin collector that’s spending a few dollars, or an advanced collector looking for an elusive rarity to complete your collection, Witter Coin has a proven track record of assisting collectors of all kinds. Witter Coin works with all coin collectors of all budgets.
We are an authorized dealer of PCGS, NGC, CAC, and PCGS Currency. Witter Coin has one the largest inventories of PCGS graded coins in Northern California and specializes in CAC approved Gold.
