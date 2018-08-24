US Coins
Thought Leaders Series Videos: Tangible Investments
Published: Aug 24, 2018, 10 AM
Thought Leaders Series Videos: Tangible Investments, Inc.
Tangibles Investments, Inc. is a privately owned company based in beautiful Laguna Beach, California. It specializes in ultra-rare early United States Rare Coins. The Gallery also offers exclusive selections across several categories including Estate Jewelry, Antiques (especially Art Deco and Art Nouveau), and 19th Century and early 20th Century Fine Art. The company’s president, Silvano DiGenova, co-founded PCGS, authored its grading standard, and is a member of every numismatic organization including the prestigious Professional Numismatic Guild, ICTA, and F.U.N.
