- Published: Aug 28, 2018, 6 AM
Thought Leaders Series Videos: Eagle Eye Rare Coins
Eagle Eye Rare Coins, is owned by Flying Eagle and Indian cent expert Richard Snow. Since 1992, Eagle Eye has been specializing in quality Flying Eagle and Indian cents. Rick is the author of the references on the subject and was awarded the ANA’s “Numismatist of the Year” award in 2010. Rick is a major contributor to many of the price guides and supports numismatics by teaching at the ANA Summer Seminar.
