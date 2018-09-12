Thought Leaders Video Series: Stack's Bowers - Part 1
- Published: Sep 12, 2018, 5 AM
Thought Leaders Video Series: Stack's Bowers Galleries - Part 1
Part one of Coin World's interview with Q. David Bowers, founder of Stack's Bowers Galleries.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block.
Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.
