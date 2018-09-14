Thought Leaders Video Series: Pobjoy Mint
- Published: Sep 14, 2018, 8 AM
Thought Leaders Video Series: Pobjoy Mint
Coin World interview with Beth Caspar, Director of US Sales and Operations for Pobjoy Mint.
Set up by the Pobjoy family in 1965, Pobjoy Mint is renowned for its high quality production of coins and medals for governments, central banks and major companies across the globe. The Pobjoy family can trace their association with medals, metal craftsmanship and regalia back over 300 years, and Pobjoy Mint’s Managing Director, Taya Pobjoy, is the second generation of the Pobjoy family to head up this successful privately owned mint.
Pobjoy Mint has not only been responsible for the revival of many age-old, long-forgotten numismatic customs but is also at the forefront of innovation. It developed the world’s first satisfactory man-made precious metal, Virenium, which has since been successfully used in high denomination coinage since 1978. Other firsts include the first braille coin, the first hologram coin, the first spinning coin, the first diamond shaped coin and many more.
In 2004 the Pobjoy Mint also became involved in the design, production and sale of new issue stamps as a natural extension of its numismatic business.
Europe’s largest privately owned mint, Pobjoy Mint is based in the English county of Surrey, situated close to London and within easy access of London’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports. It is also less than an hour’s drive from the Eurotunnel, ensuring easy, efficient and quick transportation of products both in the UK and across the globe.
Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform