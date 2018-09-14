Thought Leaders Video Series: Pobjoy Mint

Coin World interview with Beth Caspar, Director of US Sales and Operations for Pobjoy Mint.

Set up by the Pobjoy family in 1965, Pobjoy Mint is renowned for its high quality production of coins and medals for governments, central banks and major companies across the globe. The Pobjoy family can trace their association with medals, metal craftsmanship and regalia back over 300 years, and Pobjoy Mint’s Managing Director, Taya Pobjoy, is the second generation of the Pobjoy family to head up this successful privately owned mint.

Pobjoy Mint has not only been responsible for the revival of many age-old, long-forgotten numismatic customs but is also at the forefront of innovation. It developed the world’s first satisfactory man-made precious metal, Virenium, which has since been successfully used in high denomination coinage since 1978. Other firsts include the first braille coin, the first hologram coin, the first spinning coin, the first diamond shaped coin and many more.

In 2004 the Pobjoy Mint also became involved in the design, production and sale of new issue stamps as a natural extension of its numismatic business.

Europe’s largest privately owned mint, Pobjoy Mint is based in the English county of Surrey, situated close to London and within easy access of London’s Gatwick and Heathrow airports. It is also less than an hour’s drive from the Eurotunnel, ensuring easy, efficient and quick transportation of products both in the UK and across the globe.

www.pobjoy.com