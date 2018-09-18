Thought Leaders Video Series: Perth Mint
- Published: Sep 18, 2018, 7 AM
Thought Leaders Video Series: Perth Mint
Coin World interview with Neil Vance, Minted Products Manager for Perth Mint.
The Perth Mint blends a combination of artistry, minting expertise and innovation in the pursuit of the ultimate bullion and collectable legal tender coins.
Collectable coins are meticulously struck from pure gold, pure silver, and pure platinum in a range of sizes and finishes and in a variety of popular themes – proudly showcasing Australia’s icons to the world.
Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform