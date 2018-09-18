Thought Leaders Video Series: Perth Mint
- Published: Sep 18, 2018, 7 AM
Thought Leaders Video Series: Perth Mint
Coin World interview with Neil Vance, Minted Products Manager for Perth Mint.
The Perth Mint blends a combination of artistry, minting expertise and innovation in the pursuit of the ultimate bullion and collectable legal tender coins.
Collectable coins are meticulously struck from pure gold, pure silver, and pure platinum in a range of sizes and finishes and in a variety of popular themes – proudly showcasing Australia’s icons to the world.
Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio