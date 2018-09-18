Thought Leaders Video Series: Perth Mint

Coin World interview with Neil Vance, Minted Products Manager for Perth Mint.

The Perth Mint blends a combination of artistry, minting expertise and innovation in the pursuit of the ultimate bullion and collectable legal tender coins.

Collectable coins are meticulously struck from pure gold, pure silver, and pure platinum in a range of sizes and finishes and in a variety of popular themes – proudly showcasing Australia’s icons to the world.

perthmint.com