Thought Leaders Video Series: Holabird Western Americana
- Published: Sep 12, 2018, 1 PM
Thought Leaders Video Series: Holabird Western Americana
Coin World interview with Fred Holabird, CEO of Holabird Western Americana.
Holabird Western Americana Collections LLC was founded in 2012 to meet the needs of Americana Collectors looking for rare and new-to-market collectibles.
We specialize in buying, selling and appraising historical Americana, numismatics, exonumia, and antiquities. Our auctions typically feature: mineral specimens, ingots, coins, tokens, photographs, assay, stock certificates, checks, postal history, rare books, and other ephemera and mining collectibles relating to U.S. history circa 1800-1930.
Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.
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