Thought Leaders Video Series: Ira and Larry Goldberg

- Published: Sep 13, 2018, 12 PM
Coin World interview with Ira and Larrry Goldberg, co-owners of Ira and Larry Goldberg Auctions.
Ira and Larry Goldberg are proud of the personal, specialized service offered by their boutique auction house, founded in 1998. They provide live and on-line auctions of United States coins and currency, world and ancient coins, numismatics, and manuscripts and collectibles to collectors, dealers, and investors.
Ira and Larry have more than 100 years of experience between them. They started working as very young men at Superior Stamp and Coin Company in Los Angeles, California, the company founded by their grandfather in 1931. Ira and Larry have assembled and auctioned some of the most important collections ever sold.
