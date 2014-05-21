Thomaston Place auction features United States gold coins

An 1853 United States Assay Office of Gold $20 gold coin graded Mint State 62+ by Professional Coin Grading Service is among the more than 600 lots of coins and paper money to be offered June 14 by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in Thomaston, Maine.

More than 600 lots of coins and paper money, including U.S. and pioneer gold coins, will be offered in a June 14 sale by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in Thomaston, Maine. Among the highlighted lots are:

? 1853 U.S. Assay Office of Gold pioneer gold $20 coin, Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 62+.

? 1855 Wass, Molitor & Co. pioneer gold $10 coin, PCGS About Uncirculated Details.

? 1855 Kellogg & Co. pioneer gold $20 coin, PCGS AU-58+.

? 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle silver dollar, PCGS Extremely Fine.

? 1787 Fugio, New Haven restrike cent, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-61 brown.

The auction will begin at noon Eastern Time at the auction gallery on U.S. Route 1 in Thomaston.

All lots can be viewed at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ website.

The buyer’s fee is 15 percent.

In addition to live bidding in the auction hall, Thomaston Place accepts bids via absentee, telephone, and on the internet (via www.invaluable.com, www.auctionzip.com, and www.liveauctioneers.com). Call the firm at 207-354-8141 for more information, or to reserve seats in the auction hall.