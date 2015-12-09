US Coins
This Proof Platinum bullion returns: Something Social
- Published: Dec 9, 2015, 5 AM
L&C Coins posted a picture on Facebook of this Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum coin. The $100 denominated coin became available on Dec. 3 and sold out in roughly 10 minutes.
More on the Proof 2015 platinum American Eagle:
- Mint sells 4,000 Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum coins in minutes
- Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum coin mintage set at 4,000
Keep reading about U.S. Mint bullion:
- 2015 American Eagle gold bullion sales already well beyond 2014 total
- Saratoga National Historical Park 5-ounce silver coin sells out
- Mint sells most of American Eagle silver coin allocation Nov. 9
Community Comments
