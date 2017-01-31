A closer look at the double-struck 1976 Kennedy, Bicentennial half dollar that sold for $2,232.50 on Jan. 9.

A well-positioned double-struck 1976 Kennedy half dollar with the second strike placed 40 percent off-center sold for $2,232.50 on Jan. 9.

Among the more unusual consignments at Heritage’s auctions held before and during the 2017 Florida United Numismatists convention in Fort Lauderdale was the Blue Angel Collection of error 1976 Bicentennial Washington quarter dollars, Kennedy half dollars and Bicentennial dollars.

These were struck in 1975 and 1976 and each carries the dual-date of 1776-1976. The distinct reverse designs make them popular as type coins and the collection’s three dozen error coins represent a variety of examples of how things can go wrong in the minting process.

Here is one of three we're profiling in this Market Analysis series:

The Lot:

1976 Kennedy, Bicentennial half dollar, double struck, Mint State 66

The Price:

$2,232.50

The Story:

Error coins with off-center multiple strikes are popular because they’re impressive and easy to understand. The collection included a double-struck 1976 Kennedy half dollar with the coin shifted toward the 12 o’clock position relative to the obverse after the first strike; the designs on the bottom half of both coins were then obliterated by the second strike, leaving two partial portraits of the president and two partial impressions of Independence Hall.

The resulting double strike obscures the date on the first strike, but we know it is 1976 because of the Bicentennial reverse design type. Generally, collectors like coins where the date can be seen, especially on popular errors like off-center strikes and coins with multiple strikes. However, the double striking on this example is well-positioned and the Numismatic Guaranty Corp. MS-66 error sold for $2,232.50 at Heritage’s online session that closed on Jan. 9.

Another half dollar, a PCGS Proof 63 1976-S Kennedy error coin struck on a planchet intended for a Jefferson 5-cent piece, sold for $4,465.

