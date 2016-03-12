This Day in History: March 12

The organization Girl Scouts of the United States of America was founded March 12, 1912. A 2013 silver dollar celebrates the anniversary.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America earn serious attention this time of year for their cookie sales, but the organization celebrates a March milestone on the calendar unrelated to carbohydrates — its founding.

On March 12, 1912, Juliette Gordon Low officially registered the organization’s first 18 girl members in Savannah, Ga.

Initially called Girl Guides, the organization was based on a similar group in the United Kingdom, itself an outgrowth of Lord Baden-Powell’s Scouting movement for boys.

The Girl Scouts was chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1950. Today's organization has more than 3.2 million members throughout the United States and its territories.

Members of Girl Scouts of the USA are part of an international family of 10 million girls and adults, according to www.girlscouts.org. Today, it is widely considered the world’s pre-eminent leadership organization dedicated solely to girls, building character and skills for success.

In 2013, per congressional legislation, the United States Mint issued a silver dollar commemorating the organization.

The obverse of the coin was inspired by both the historical and contemporary aspects of Girl Scouting and its mission statement: “Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”

The reverse design depicts the logo profiles of Girl Scouts of the USA with the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $1 and GIRL SCOUTS.

Surcharges from sales of the silver dollar were to be directed to the Girl Scouts to further its mission. However, sales failed to meet statutory requirements that a commemorative coin program recover al of its production and marketing costs before surcharges can be released. No surcharges were paid out.